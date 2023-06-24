Why do some active mutual funds underperform? One, you have to be sensitive about costs. You cannot outperform passive funds by having a very expensive cost structure. Second, you need to have some discipline in terms of your approach — some good process, whereby you are not swayed by emotions or you don’t get into wrong strategies. Third, specifically in India, my belief is that passive funds are run at a loss by the industry as a whole and they are cross-subsidised by active funds. Now, in such a situation, passive funds are at an advantage.

There are two other points in this debate. Consider this example. YES Bank was part of Nifty in the past, then there was a moratorium on YES Bank. A portion of the shares of YES Bank were frozen for all investors. Now the index removed YES Bank from its list of 50 stocks, but all index funds were stuck with YES Bank shares, which they could not sell. So, when we talk about active funds underperforming the index, actually, 100 per cent of the passive funds also underperform the index, because index return is theoretical. Next, there are some obvious opportunities, which active managers can avail of and passive funds cannot. So just a live example — HDFC and HDFC Bank merger issue has been known for a year, and the two companies were trading at a price difference of almost 4 per cent. Now, by selling one and buying the other, you are able to earn 4 per cent for your clients. Now that can only be done by active funds, not by passive funds, which are obliged to own both the companies. So, I think active vs passive debate is endless. Both have their place in the market, a large portion of institutional money/ endowment money will go to passive funds. There will be active managers who will try to do better than the indices, and they will also have their space.