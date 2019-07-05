Resources

Budget Speech 2019-20

| Updated on July 05, 2019 Published on July 05, 2019

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden budget in the Parliament on July 5, 2019. Click here to read the full text of the Budget Speech 2019-20

