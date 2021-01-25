Resources

Padma Awards 2021: Full list of recipients

| Updated on January 25, 2021 Published on January 25, 2021

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi   -  THE HINDU

Click here to read the full list of Padma awardees:

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 25, 2021
award and prize
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.