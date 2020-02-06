Resources

Sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement 2019-20

| Updated on February 06, 2020 Published on February 06, 2020

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to maintain the status quo on rates and kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent. Click here to read the complete sixth bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement 2019-20.

