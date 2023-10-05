Join M Ramesh on Green Shift as we delve into the dramatic drop in Chinese solar module prices and its far-reaching effects on India’s solar industry. We tackle key questions about this industry shift and its implications for both developers and manufacturers. Learn how low module prices are reshaping the renewable energy landscape in India, and why customs duties might be a double-edged sword in this scenario. Don’t miss this insightful discussion!
