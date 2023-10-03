With the data consumption exploding in the country, the Chennai-based Sify Technologies is pumping in around ₹9,000 crore in the next five- to six years on greenfield data centre projects. This will raise its data centre capacity from the current 100 MW to 350 MW.
In the ongoing projects, The company is investing ₹3,000 crore in the ongoing projects,; while in new projects coming up in Chennai, Mumbai, Noida and Bengaluru, slated to start early next year, itthe company will invest another ₹3,000 crore, said MP Vijay Kumar, Executive Director and Group CFO, Sify Technologies Ltd.
