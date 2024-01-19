Priced at ₹67.9 lakh, ex-showroom, the 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport comes with some incremental updates. It’s the most affordable Land Rover SUV on sale, and the model year revision brings it closer to the competition. The overall appearance and mechanicals remain unchanged, but the new (ish) cabin is now better-equipped, with an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. The SUV can seat seven people and Land Rover mentions that there are 24 seating configurations, adding to the Discovery Sport’s versatility. On the outside, while the overall look is the same, it gets contrasting accents, finished in Gloss Black. The list of paint shades now includes a new shade of blue. Engine options are a 2-litre petrol and a 2-litre diesel, both of which are mild hybrids

MG Astor updated for 2024

MG calls this the most advanced SUV in its segment, considering the Astor comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS functionality and a standalone AI bot. That remains unchanged for the 2024 iteration — the long list of driver aids like adaptive cruise control, forward collision prevention etc. are still very much there. Priced at ₹9.98 lakh onwards, ex-showroom, the Astor is offered with the existing range of engines (a naturally aspirated petrol and a turbocharged petrol), but the list of optional features now includes ventilated seats at the front, wireless charging and smartphone connectivity (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. It rivals cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Global debut for all-electric Porsche Macan on January 25

The upcoming Porsche Macan will come with an all-electric powertrain. Scheduled to debut on January 25, the electric SUV will strengthen the German carmaker’s presence in the all-electric vehicle space. It’ll be the first model to be underpinned by the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE), it’ll have both AC and DC fast charging options, and the WLTP range will be more than 500 km for all variants. The familiar silhouette of a compact SUV is now more aerodynamic, with an impressive coefficient of drag value of 0.25. The company is yet to announce when the new Macan will come to India.

Mahindra ups its all-electric ante

The all-electric XUV400 has been given a significant update: a refreshed cabin with two 10.25-inch displays, a wider array of connected-car features, and a new colour choice for the exterior. There are two variants to choose from, namely XUV400 EC Pro and EL Pro, with prices starting at ₹15.49 lakh, ex-showroom. There are two versions of the EL Pro: it’s available with either a standard (shared with the EC Pro) 34.5 kWh battery or a long-range 39.4 kWh unit. The XUV400’s main rival, the Tata Nexon.ev, might be cheaper, but comes with a smaller 30 kWh battery.

© Motoring World