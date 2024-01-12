A large SUV from a German carmaker sounds normal these days, but things were very different when the first-generation GL came out. It was unlike anything Mercedes-Benz had sold in the past — even the G-Wagen, which has been on sale since time immemorial. That’s because the GL — and the GLS which followed — was aimed at a very different market. More modern, a little less idiosyncratic, and definitely aimed at a wider target group, the GLS soon found success in the Indian market, like it did abroad. The Maybach-badged, super-luxurious iteration of the GLS has gained popularity among the affluent few, but what about the ‘standard’ version, you might wonder? It’s called the S-Class of SUVs and there has to be some substance to that.

The cabin is unmatched for how it offers a great mix of space draped in luxury — soft ambient lighting, premium materials including Nappa leather and wood, and an overall design that’s easy on the senses | Photo Credit: INLINE 3 MEDIA

In non-Maybach guise, the GLS does step away from attention. It’s also not as expensive, but with the benefit of being sat on the same platform, there has to be a lot going for it, too. So what if it’s not powered by the same engine, bestowed with a cabin straight out of a business jet or loaded to the gills with features? We take the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 out for a spin to closely look at the predicament it faces as being the lesser of the GLS. Also, before anyone jumps at the conclusion that we’re out of touch with reality, that ‘lesser’ bit is most certainly relative. It costs a whopping ₹1.32 crore onwards, ex-showroom, after all.

Following what was Mercedes-Benz India’s best year in terms of sales, the German carmaker is beginning its spree of automotive launches with the refreshed GLS. There are two engines on offer (a petrol and a diesel), both turbocharged straight-six units and equipped with an integrated starter generator which adds a smidgeon of push to supplement the engine performance. An all-wheel-drive system is standard, regardless of the model you choose, and the list of features is actually long enough for it to be classified as the thinking man’s GLS 600. The GLS wasn’t exactly an old car, and this update is just to freshen it up. Does it do the job, and more importantly, does it seem ready to take on the stronger competition?

Well proportioned

On the outside, the GLS 450 can’t be mistaken for anything else — and that’s not just due to its sheer size. Unlike SUVs in the past, the GLS is proportioned so well that it does tend to hide its size. Having said that, its presence is second to none. What Mercedes-Benz designers have done exceptionally well is take a large SUV and make it look as little awkward as humanly possible. Usually, flashy and large vehicles tend to be over-the-top, but the GLS is quite the opposite. Even the large new grille, which seems to have come out from the Ener-G-Force Concept, is integrated well. The sharper headlights and sleeker taillights do lend the new GLS a fresh look. The redesigned bumper with larger air dams may not be as sporting as the AMG equivalents of the past, but it’s in line with the rest of the SUV’s design. There are five colours to choose from, and as of now, the company offers only one wheel design — a 21-inch 5-spoke alloy. It adds character to the GLS.

Unmatched cabin

At more than five metres in length (and more than three in wheelbase length), the GLS is chosen not just for the luxury and presence it offers but also for the space inside. As you’d expect from a Mercedes-Benz, the cabin is unmatched for how it offers a great mix of space draped in luxury — soft ambient lighting, premium materials including Nappa leather and wood, and an overall design that’s easy on the senses.

A Burmester sound system extends the immersive in-cabin experience, only to be heightened by a panoramic sunroof, a dual 12.3-inch screen setup (one that works as the infotainment screen and the other as the driver display), and magnificent seats complete with ventilation and kinematics functionalities. Talking of seats, it’s a three-row cabin with generous space even for the last row (which can seat two), and a bit for the luggage behind.

It’s the second row that holds the most importance in what’s likely to be a chauffeur-driven car — and we can safely say that it doesn’t disappoint. Space and comfort are paramount, and the latter is made even better with the rear-seat comfort package. The rear-seat passengers also get the ability to electrically slide the front passenger seat forward with the help of a button. This enables more legroom for the boss. The onboard MBUX infotainment system at the front is complemented by two touchscreens and a tablet at the rear. That’s the entertainment for the boss sorted out, too. The S-Class of SUVs? You bet!

The large new grille, which seems to have come out from the Ener-G-Force Concept, is integrated well | Photo Credit: INLINE 3 MEDIA

It might be a tall claim, because the S-Class, over generations, has proven to be a respectable car from behind the wheel, too — and not just the rear seat. So, how’s the purported S-Class of SUVs to drive? In the time we spent behind the wheel of the GLS 450, we realised a few things: a) it can be quick when you want it to be b) it extends the tranquility of the cabin to the way it traverses a variety of terrain, and most importantly c) whoever called it the S-Class of SUVs wasn’t kidding.

Get this - 0-100 km/h in a 3.25-tonne SUV can be achieved in just 6.1 seconds (claimed). This comes courtesy of a 3-litre, straight-six, turbocharged-petrol engine which makes 381 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The 9G-Tronic automatic suspension is as seamless as they come, and like other modern gearboxes, it adapts to your driving style and the road conditions, and delivers rather respectable (especially for the SUV’s size and weight) performance.

There is a 48V mild hybrid system, which can offer spurts of power to compensate for the lack of performance from the engine. It might not be a full hybrid system, but its advantage isn’t limited to added pace. During our testing routine, the GLS returned a fuel economy of 9 km/l in the city and 12 km/l on the highway. If this is what Mercedes-Benz engineers have achieved with a turbo-petrol, we can’t wait to see how efficient the 450d will be.

Off-road performance

An SUV isn’t an SUV unless it can go where other cars can’t, and the GLS is no exception. While it’s highly unlikely that the GLS owner’s everyday commute will require them to climb rough terrain, it shouldn’t let them down if they had to. The GLS 450’s off-road specs, like its torque-rich engine, do confirm that its dimensions aren’t going to spoil the party if a new GLS 450 owner wants to have some (strictly) mild fun off the road. Additionally, it comes equipped with a 4MATIC all-wheel drive system and transparent bonnet, a camera setup which allows the driver to essentially look through the SUV’s bonnet on the infotainment screen. What makes the GLS a superb everyday car is the impeccable ride quality, courtesy of its AIRMATIC air suspension — definitely a highlight.

On the road, the GLS moves effortlessly, and when it comes to tackling parking in longitudinally limited spaces, it’s nowhere as daunting as something similarly big from, say, 10 years ago. There’s of course the added advantage of a 360-degree camera and a multitude of sensors, although there’s no getting away from the fact that it’s a 2-metre-wide SUV — a quarter of a metre wider than the modern S-Class.

Priced at ₹1.32 crore onwards, ex-showroom, the GLS 450 is as much a top-tier Mercedes-Benz product as it’s a respectable full-sized SUV. It does feel like an S-Class, with the added advantage of handling downright terrible roads. Its meticulously designed cabin is bound to make every journey more special than in nearly each of its rivals. The icing on this cake has to be its performance despite the heft. All in all, if there’s a need for a full-sized luxury SUV, the GLS continues to make a strong case for itself, even without a Maybach badge. That’s saying something.

