BMW has launched the 220i M Sport Shadow at ₹46.9 lakh, ex-showroom. The limited-edition model, as its name suggests, comes with blacked-out/de-chromed bits. Its 2-litre four-cylinder engine produces 187 bhp and 28.55 kg-m, enabling the car to hit 100 km/h from a standstill in just over 7 seconds.

The interior hasn’t been left untouched, either, and among its worthwhile inclusions are a carbon fibre gear selector, an exclusive ‘Illuminated Berlin’ trim, lots of space inside, and a pair of sizeable screens (a 12.3-inch instrument panel and a 10.25-inch infotainment display). The car is available in two colours, namely Alpine White and Skyscraper Grey, and can be bought through BMW’s Online Shop.

Audi Q7 Bold Edition is out now

Audi India has widened its Q7 SUV’s model range with the introduction of the new Bold Edition. Priced at ₹98 lakh, it comes with exterior parts finished in high-gloss black as part of the Black Styling Package.

Audi Q7 | Photo Credit: adithya prasad

Powering the Q7 Bold Edition is a 3-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, the combination of which makes 335 bhp and 51 kg-m. The Q7 Bold Edition comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a B&O 3D sound system, a 7-seat layout, etc. There are no mechanical changes made to the SUV.

Porsche Cayenne now available with a V8

The latest-generation Porsche Cayenne, which was brought to the Indian market last year in the standard V6-engined guise, is now available in a more powerful avatar.

Porsche Cayenne | Photo Credit: Aaradhya Singh

The all-new Porsche Cayenne GTS, priced at ₹1.99 crore for the SUV and ₹2.01 crore for the coupe, is powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine which makes 493 bhp and 67.3 kg-m. Loaded with features, the GTS is positioned above the Cayenne S, which is also V8-engined but isn’t available in India.

BYD Seal gets more than 1,000 bookings

The BYD Seal, an all-electric sedan, which promises to offer sports-car-like performance at a fraction of the price, has witnessed great response from the Indian market.

BYD Seal | Photo Credit: Aaradhya Singh

Within three months of its launch, the car has garnered over 1,000 bookings. It’s priced between ₹41 lakh and ₹53 lakh, and there are three variants to choose from: Dynamic, Premium and Performance. The latter is the performance-focussed one, with a dual-motor (AWD) setup producing 522 bhp and 68.32 kg-m.

