BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS

BMW Motorrad India has launched the refreshed and reworked entry motorcycle twins — G 310 R and the G 310 GS — giving them new looks and features, including a BS6-compliant power plant. Produced on a separate assembly line by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company at its Hosur plant, the motorcycles are the smallest displacement bikes made by the BMW Motorrad brand anywhere in the world.

The first global launch was in 2015 in India and the bikes have since been introduced in many other markets too. The prices at launch were considered to be a bit high at the time of its first launch. BMW Motorrad has had that corrected now with price tags of ₹2.45 lakh and ₹2.85 lakh for the G 310 R and the G 310 GS respectively (both ex-showroom). These are nearly ₹60,000 lower than the BS IV variants, making these the most affordable Motorrad bikes ever.

The bikes get a design makeover with a new headlamp cluster and tail-lamp unit. Both now sport LED light fittings and the new LED headlight connections eliminate any light cone vibrations on uneven roads. The exhaust units have also been revised now in both the bikes. Both, the clutch lever and the handbrake lever are now adjustable in four stages. A BMW Motorrad release says that this provides ergonomic benefits, particularly for people with small hands. New high-end details such as the standard golden upside-down fork, quality panels and switchgear, supplementary fittings and excellent workmanship all reflect the finest within the segment, the release mentions.

The newly developed BS-VI engine is a 313cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder four-stroke engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts with electronic fuel injection. The engine delivers an output of 34hp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm, the engine is an ideal partner for dynamic riding pleasure.

The motorcycles accelerate from 0–50 kmph in 2.5 seconds and achieves a top speed of 143 kmph. The 6-speed gearbox transfers the torque with an optimised transmission ratio. The slipper clutch with self-reinforcement is designed to offer precise actuation and smooth downshifts.

‘Ride by Wire’ system

Also new in the BS6 versions of the two bikes is the introduction of the ‘Ride by Wire’ system, which passes on the rider’s commands directly from a sensor on the twist grip to the engine control system, resulting in even finer control and improved throttle response. Thanks to the electromotive throttle controller, automatic idle speed increase when starting also prevents a possible sudden stalling of the engine.

The new BMW G 310 R features a ‘Style Sport’ colour scheme in which special Limestone metallic colour combines with red rims and a red frame to create a bold, sporty appearance. Similarly, the new BMW G 310 GS features an exclusive colour scheme with ‘Style Rallye’ effect. Here, the red frame combines with Kyanite Blue metallic colour to showcase the dynamic GS genes. The new BMW G 310 GS has another special ‘40 Years GS’ edition colour scheme. It is based on a famous historical model from BMW GS history — the R 100 GS.

This edition comes with basic cosmic black colour and yellow graphics on tank side panels. In both bikes, the engine housing covers for the alternator, clutch and water pump are finished in new Titanium Grey metallic colour. In the BMW G 310 R, this further extends to the footrest plates and rear grab handle, enhancing the modern look.