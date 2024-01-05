Like it or not, EVs are here to stay. Battery technology is only going to improve, and they are going to be even more affordable. The evolution isn’t limited to the lower end of the spectrum, either. With many supercars and hypercars having opted for an all-electric mode of propulsion, we’ve begun to see the kind of performance that, until a few years ago, seemed absolutely unachievable. So much so that we aren’t very far from times when metrics like 0-100 km/h will become irrelevant, and we might just end up focussing on 0-200 km/h times for performance machines.

Even a small engine can deliver a respectable 0-100 km/h time, but it’s only a handful which can genuinely impress with their 0-200 km/h time, and EVs are quite strong in that regard, too. What about the casual motoring enthusiast, though, who wants a luxury-focussed EV that not only helps them achieve a more environmentally friendly mode of transport, but does so without letting go of the class and panache of a flagship sedan? That’s where Mercedes-Benz has positioned the EQS, and we’ve driven one to find out if it’s good enough to be your luxury EV of choice.

The Hyperscreen MBUX system is going to be the talking point here, because not every day does one see a screen that extends to nearly 56 inches

Cabin

Naturally, if one were to approach a car like the EQS, which is loaded to the brim with features and tech, you’d want to talk about the interior. At ₹1.62 crore onwards, ex-showroom, it had better be good, too — because it’s not just about the cost, but rather how well-equipped other cars in that space are. The Mercedes-Benz EQS, we can confirm, earns its place in the top drawer. While admittedly not in the league of something like the Maybach, it brings with it a superb mix of technology and comfort. The Hyperscreen MBUX system is going to be the talking point here, because not every day does one see a screen that extends to nearly 56 inches.

Covering the entire dashboard means Mercedes-Benz has given one 12.3-inch OLED screen to the passenger, a brilliantly customisable 12.3-inch driver display, and a 17.7-inch centrepiece. This screen proliferation has made it to the back, too, with two 11.6-inch displays behind the front seats, and a neat touchscreen tablet to operate those, without making the rear seat passengers get out of their chairs. There’s more thought that’s gone into this than just placing high-res screens, like the inclusion of a haptic feedback system (for both the central and passenger displays), gesture control, and even a head-up display for the driver. So while there’s a myriad of screens, the driver won’t have to take their eyes off the road to operate the car. Plus the MBUX Interior Assistant anticipates the occupants’ hand and head movements and can respond accordingly.

It’s a luxury Mercedes-Benz, so when speccing the car, you’ll be presented with a variety of interior and exterior options. Mercedes-Benz refers to the EQS’s cabin as an Electric Art interior, and it sure is a work of art. One might think that tech and screens will take precedence, but things like seat ventilation (front and rear seats), luxury head restraints up front and the velour mats are going to be appreciated by even the staunchest of modern car critics. And in a car that makes virtually no noise on the move, it’s nice to have a high-quality Burmester sound system.

Design

On the outside, the EQS appears to be made for those with a penchant for a minimalist approach to car design. In the absence of an engine taking up space at the front, Mercedes-Benz has adopted a ‘One Bow’ design, effectively merging a cab-forward design at the front and a fastback rear with a coupe-like roofline. The result is that the EQS is one good-looking car that’s also very aerodynamic too — its coefficient of drag is just 0.20, something still rare in the car world.

Safety features

Based on an electric car-specific platform, the EQS’s appeal shines through and is not burdened by an existing platform adapted to work with an EV powertrain. The drive is quiet, which bodes well for the already well-cocooned passengers, and the ride comfort is commendable, too. That you wouldn’t settle for anything less is a given, but it’s good to know that both the adaptive damping and air suspension work really well on this luxury electric car. The EQS brings top-drawer safety to the table, too. There are nine airbags, it’s equipped to handle pedestrian protection, and the long list of driver assists ensures that the car does everything in its capability to steer away from danger. The other thing that’s worth noting is that in addition to crash safety, the EQS has provisions for battery safety — including an emergency shutdown of the battery in case of a collision.

Performance

What’s it like to drive? The chassis control for a car that weighs 2.5 tonnes is impeccable. The steering is crisp, and it doesn’t feel bogged down due to the weight. It’s a 5.2-metre-long car, and that can be a concern for many, but it’s surprisingly easy to manoeuvre. The credit for that goes to the rear-axle steering system, which helps with parking in tight spaces by turning the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front ones. On the move, the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front runners to enhance stability. The system can add up to 10 degrees of steering angle to the rear wheels.

‘Impressive’ just doesn’t describe it, because the EQS is a powerhouse on wheels. It has an all-wheel drive system powered by two electric motors that can deliver up to 516 bhp and 855 Nm. Before you jump to the conclusion that it’s a performance-oriented luxury sedan, get this — it will do all of this while offering a great range. How many km on a single charge, you ask: if you’re going to believe ARAI, it’s a solid 857 km.

The EQS 580 retails at nearly the same price as the S-Class, which is quite a predicament. On the one hand, it’s a capable luxury sedan; on the other, it’s alarmingly close but not quite there yet as one of the best, most popular luxury cars. The choice between the two is made more difficult with the EQS shunning nearly every negative that EVs are usually burdened with. It looks great, drives really well, has almost everything you can ask for at that price, and to top it all, it does justice to the three-pointed star up front – all this while putting out zero emissions. It also serves as a great throwback to Mercedes-Benz’s ‘The Best or Nothing’ tagline. It pretty much claimed that there was nothing like a Mercedes-Benz, and we guess that was true until now, because with the EQS, the best of conventionally powered Mercedes-Benz cars has found a formidable rival within the family.