Force Motors will soon join the five-door, off-road-focussed SUV group with the introduction of the five-door variant of the Gurkha. Looking back at the Gurkha’s history, it’s not the first time the carmaker is going down this route, but with the latest model, Force readies itself to take on the Jimny and the upcoming five-door derivative of the Mahindra Thar.

Similar to how the Gurkha has been positioned in the past, we can expect the five-door iteration to be fully equipped with off-road gear, like a snorkel (as seen in the teaser pic) and even locking differentials, ensuring an edge over its rivals.