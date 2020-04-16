Harley-Davidson launches the 2020 Low Rider S

Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together with more elements in black other than just the paint job. For buyers who have been waiting for a mid-range performance cruiser, the new Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is a great option and it looks killer in black. And it is build for the ride.

The Low Rider S model mounts a one-inch diameter motocross-style handlebar on four-inch high straight risers to put the rider in an aggressive and active position. A color-matched mini-fairing frames the headlamp and blocks the wind when chasing down the freeway. A high back solo seat is shaped to hold the rider in place under hard acceleration.

All bright finishes are replaced with black finishes for an aggressive look. The powertrain, primary cover and tank console are finished in Wrinkle Black; the derby cover, intake, and lower rocker covers are Gloss Black. Mufflers and exhaust shields are Jet Black. Forks, triple-clamp, riser and handlebar, and rear fender supports now get a Matte Black finish. The LED layback tail lamp has a smoked lens. The five-gallon Softail fuel tank features the Harley-Davidson graphic. Radiate cast-aluminum wheels (19-inch front and 16-inch rear diameter) are finished in Matte Dark Bronze for a contrast to the motorcycle’s dark components. Two solid color options are available: Vivid Black and Barracuda Silver.

According to Harley-Davidson the Softail motorcycle frame design is optimized to reduce weight without sacrificing stiffness while maintaining the classic look of a hard tail with a thoroughly modern ride. The rigid-mounted Milwaukee-Eight V-Twin engine contributes to a platform that delivers strong acceleration and responsive handling and braking performance. A single coil-over shock features emulsion technology. A 43mm inverted fork stiffens the front end for improved response to steering input. Dual front brakes with 300mm discs deliver stronger braking performance with less lever effort than the single front disc brake on the standard Low Rider model. Standard antilock braking system provides confident braking performance when conditions are less than ideal. The Low Rider S model rolls on high-performance Michelin Scorcher 31 tyres.

In the Low Rider S, the 1,868cc, Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, the only engine choice, delivers the most displacement offered in the Softail chassis from the factory, cranking out 93PS of power at 5,020rpm and 155Nm of torque at 3,000rpm. A dual internally counter-balanced system reduces engine vibration while maintaining the familiar Harley-Davidson feel. The engine is equipped with a Gloss Black Ventilator air intake with an exposed filter element to improve air flow, and 2-into-2 offset shotgun mufflers for an aggressive, performance look. Harley says that dealer-installed Screamin’ Eagle Performance parts are available to boost engine performance even further.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is available from a starting price of ₹14.69 lakh (ex-showroom).