That the Hyundai Creta has been a sales phenomenon is an understatement. Since it arrived in 2015, the Creta has spearheaded the segment, registering consistent growth despite the arrival of strong rivals from both within and outside the Hyundai group. When the second-generation model was brought out four years ago, it continued with that success against all odds — including a rampant pandemic. A mid-life facelift has resulted in the Creta being thoroughly updated, but does its appeal go beyond the longer list of features? We find out.

Design

As we’ve noticed with the previous iterations of the Creta, the new one too is a head-turner. At the front, the large new grille enjoys centrestage and becomes the most standout design feature of the car, without being obnoxious. Not many carmakers get it right, but Hyundai most definitely has, and it leaves a lasting impression, especially after seeing it in the flesh. The parametric jewel theme garners attention quickly, and it’s complemented by the novel horizon LED positioning lamps, DRLs, and the vertically-stacked twin-LED project headlights. This face is going to be unique.

The rear isn’t outlandish, either. As we’ve seen with many SUVs , the taillights are now a connected unit with an LED bar running across the new, sleeker tailgate. From the side, the 2024 Creta does look nearly identical to the model it replaces (the window line and the silhouette are unchanged), but it gets newly designed dual-tone 5-spoke alloy wheels. There are seven colour combinations available, with six monotone shades and one with a contrasting black roof.

Cabin

The Creta has been widely appreciated for its cabin, and that doesn’t stop with this one. The mix of new upholstery and a redesigned dashboard brings added sophistication, without ignoring space and comfort. At the front, the Creta comes with a dual-screen setup, ventilated (cooled) seats, BlueLink connectivity, and even a pre-loaded Jio Saavn app for music on the go. To enjoy music from the app or to play straight from your smartphone, there’s an eight-speaker, high-quality Bose sound system fitted. Move to the back, and you’ll realise that space isn’t bad here, either. This is most certainly going to work in the Creta’s favour, because it’s not uncommon to see the Creta being chauffeured.

Performance

For those who want to get behind the wheel of the Creta, Hyundai has made it even more inviting than before. It has to be acknowledged how well-suited the Creta is for Indian driving conditions. Confident over good roads, and supple over bad ones, it doesn’t lose composure at all. There are three engines to choose from, and this is going to be another solid reason to buy the Creta. The naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol (114 bhp, 14.68 kgm) and 1.5-litre diesel (which makes an identical 114 bhp but more torque — at 25.49 kgm) are now joined by a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which isn’t just the most powerful but also produces the most torque of the trio: it’s rated at 158 bhp and 25.79 kgm.

During the first drive, we drove the latter and found it to be complementing the Creta’s chassis. Not only did it have enough power, it surprised us with its respectable fuel consumption too, registering 14 km/l in the city and 17 km/l on the highway.

Those looking for an everyday runabout might find the 1.5-litre NA petrol adequate, and those looking to benefit from the diesel engine’s increased range and lower running costs (claimed fuel efficiency of 21 km/l) will appreciate the 1.5-litre diesel. For a great balance of power, fuel economy, and the refinement of a petrol engine, the 1.5 Turbo will be the definite choice.

Covering nearly every kind of buyer, Hyundai offers the new Creta with a variety of gearbox options, depending on the engine: six-speed manual, six-speed clutchless manual, six-speed automatic, CVT automatic, and a seven-speed DCT.

Safety features

Now equipped with Level 2 ADAS features, the new Creta isn’t only better equipped to make everyday driving safer, but it also matches what some others offer in the segment. The system tracks the driver and will notify them to take a break if it senses a lack of attention. On the move, there’s cruise control with the automated ability to stop and go, depending on traffic conditions. There’s Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, which is constantly looking out for vehicles and cycles in front, erratic pedestrians, and even possible dangers around junctions. Similarly, there are warnings which activate if pulling out of a parking space isn’t safe, if there’s someone in the blind spot, or if the car veers off its lane. The lane-following and lane-keeping assist help maintain lane discipline, while the leading vehicle departure alert notifies the driver if the vehicle in front starts moving. These features are designed to work in conjunction with the driver’s inputs, so while the Creta won’t drive itself to work every day, it’ll make sure that your journey is safer.

To further add to its safety, Hyundai emphasises the use of high-strength steel in the Creta. Although Bharat NCAP ratings are not out yet, it won’t be wrong to expect a respectable performance from the new SUV. Hopefully, it’ll be an improvement over what the Hyundai Verna achieved last year in GNCAP’s test — a resounding five stars marred only by an unstable bodyshell.

As part of the standard safety equipment, the 2024 Creta comes with six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, and 36 other such safety features. In total, that number rises to 70, which includes things like Blind-spot View Monitor (a camera feed into the digital instrument cluster which gives you a view of your blind spot). Apart from stability control and hill assist, the Creta also gets traction modes, which can, to some extent, make driving on difficult terrain possible. This is going to be useful, since there’s no AWD.

Prices start at ₹10.99 lakh, and there are seven trim levels to help you choose exactly the feature set that you want. The 1.5 turbo-petrol can only be specced in the top-spec SX(O) trim, but both manual gearbox versions of the 1.5 petrol and 1.5 diesel are available in nearly all trims, although not the automatics. There’s also a mid-spec SX Tech trim, which offers a mix of high-end features without the top-spec prices.

The fully loaded, diesel-engined Creta complete with a dual-tone paint scheme and the turbo-petrol version are both priced at ₹20.15 lakh. On the other hand, the most affordable Creta (D) is available from ₹12.45 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The new Creta comfortably covers the ₹10 - 20 lakh price bracket, offering enough choice for the buyer not just in terms of engine and gear-box, but also features and standard equipment.

The Creta does everything that it did before, just better. The interior is more upmarket, the overall appearance is certainly more premium, and the engine options are now more suited to a wider range of buyers. It’s been a highly popular model line, and we see no reason why this new version won’t carry on in the same vein.