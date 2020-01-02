India 2.0 is part of larger global realignment

Turkey presents prototypes in $3.7-billion car project
Turkey unveiled prototypes for its “domestic car” project on Friday, as the government announced sweeping ...
When the Volkswagen group decided to entrust Skoda with the lead responsibility for the India 2.0 project, it was part of a larger global strategy which would see different brands take similar roles across regions.
In addition to India, Skoda will take care of Russia, while VW will handle North and South America as well as the sub-Saharan region comprising a large chunk of Africa.
North Africa, meanwhile, will have another group company, SEAT, in the driver’s seat.
Audi will coordinate West Asia and the Asia-Pacific region except China, which will be the responsibility of the VW group. It is also an acknowledgement of China’s importance given that VW is the lead player there with sales of over 4 million units in 2017. This is almost at par with India’s total sales of automobiles in the last fiscal.
This ‘structural realignment’ will, therefore, see one brand assume the lead role for a clearly defined region. From the VW group’s point of view, this is akin to “distributing responsibility across several shoulders”.
As a result, it will be possible to decentralise roles while ensuring that decisions are made quickly. Clearly, VW has figured out that it is important to have region-specific solutions to the extent possible, especially with emerging markets posing their own set of challenges.
For instance, India is a price-sensitive market, which means that companies need to pull out all the stops in ensuring an efficient cost structure.
Skoda will now lead the way in India, where VW’s Chakan plant near Pune will gradually emerge a global manufacturing powerhouse.
It is also likely that India and Russia (which is also Skoda’s responsibility) will coordinate operations and even have some common products. The ‘Made in India’ vehicles could also be shipped out to the ASEAN region, where the VW group will be keen to boost its presence, especially in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia.
Bernard Maier, CEO of Skoda, had told this writer at the 2018 Paris Motor Show that the most difficult reality to reckon with for the automobile industry was to cope with different requirements in different parts of the world. Hence, coming up with a global car was becoming more and more difficult.
“We have to nationalise the cars to the very distinctive environments of each and every region. There are different velocities in different regions. When we talk about the two main areas of energy in 2025 — e-mobility and connectivity — it is quite distinctive in how we can see developments in all parts of the world,” explained Maier.
The Skoda CEO also conceded that these were not the easiest of times for the global auto industry, with trade wars, high fuel prices etc. “We are living in a paradigm change in the entire industry and it is a big challenge,” he said.
Asked about team realignment in the India 2.0 programme, Maier said things were progressing well. “We are on the way to really becoming one team. It will take its time but we are on a very good development and I am convinced that we will manage that (realignment),” he said.
Turkey unveiled prototypes for its “domestic car” project on Friday, as the government announced sweeping ...
We drive the new flagship to find out more. To be launched later this year, it’ll be highly customisable, and ...
A professional services model serves needs better, says top HR professional
How the broadcaster has re-engineered its employee evaluation process in India
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The government and RBI have rung in 2020 by showering greater benefits for non-cash payments
In a tough year for most asset classes, we broad-based our offerings and introduced more insightful new ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...