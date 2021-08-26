Kia Motors Seltos X-Line edition is wicked cool

Ignoring recent claims that orange is the new black, Kia Motors has decided instead to combine the two colours as part of the theme for an all-new top-trim variant of the Seltos. Said to have been inspired by the build theme of the Seltos X-Line concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, this new variant will officially be launched in September, well in time for the start of the festive season.

Indian buyers are already obsessed with black paintwork for their cars. But, there is a wicked cool side to matt black and that emotion is what Kia is attempting to capture with the new ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ all-Black exteriors.

The colour theme runs across all the major exterior design features including the trim-specific, larger 18-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels in the same matching colour and finish. The grille in front too gets the same treatment and is highlighted by the glossy black frame surrounding it.

The silver underbody skid plate on the rear bumper is now finished in glossy black and features a horizontal orange garnish, similar to the one on the side character line door garnish. The gloss black and and orange accent theme extends into multiple other elements, including the wheel caps. The tail pipes and the door mirrors also get the glossy black finish.

Familiar cabin

For the cabin, Kia designers have chosen the same basic GT Line trim of the Seltos and enhanced the cabin’s perceived luxury by giving the dash a black and grey colour layered theme. The big change in the cabin is, however, the new ‘Indigo Pera Leatherette’ upholstery with its honeycomb pattern stitching. The rest of the cabin elements remain the same. Though the X-Line badge on the tailgate may seem to suggest that this probably offers all-wheel drive, the new variant doesn’t get any mechanical changes over the standard Seltos. But since it is based on the GT Line and will, from here on, be the top trim variant, engine choices will be between the 1.4-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel mills. Both the engines will only be offered with automatic transmissions. The 1.4 T-GDI will get the 7-speed DCT (dual clutch) gearbox and the 1.5 Diesel will be paired with a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. The output for both the engines remain the same.

The matte graphite colour theme for the Seltos comes after car makers across geographies and across price ranges discovered buyer preference for this finish. Super luxury car brands and our homegrown brands have successfully launched similar paint finishes for their own cars.

This new Seltos X-Line variant will be a permanent trim variant that’ll top the model’s line-up. It should arrive in showrooms next month, and will be priced at a premium to the equivalent GT Line trim variant and top the range at about ₹17 lakh plus.