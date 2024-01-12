There is not an iota of doubt that the Kia Sonet has changed the way we look at the sub-four-metre SUV/crossover segment. While it was far from the first car to be launched in that space, it was definitely the one that pushed the boundaries. From engine+gearbox combinations that were not available in that price bracket to certain features that were, until its arrival, reserved for segments above it, the Sonet had it all.

With the recently announced 2024 Kia Sonet ready to be officially launched, we’re keen to see if it continues with the same approach as its predecessor. A quick drive in and around the historic city of Bhopal answers many of our questions.

The first question, not just from us but from many prospective buyers, will be “What’s new?”. A lot, we’d say; like in the past, Kia has maxed out what it can offer. To cater to an increasingly wide range of buyers, the Sonet will be made available in a massive 19 variants. We got the chance to drive the 1-litre turbocharged petrol-engined version, which can be specced either with a clutchless manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic; we drove the latter.

There are more connected car features than before (including the ability to remotely check what’s happening around your car), six airbags as standard across the range, and options like ventilated seats at the front

For a tiny engine, the 1-litre unit does make good power: 118 hp with 172 Nm of torque. This is also evident in how brisk it feels from behind the wheel. The Sonet’s ride and handling have been appreciated in the past, and not many changes in that regard. Potholes aren’t a problem for it, but when driven at higher speeds, it progresses with confidence. Agility, key for intra-city driving, hasn’t been hampered, either. Aiding its urban usability further is the impressive fuel economy: during our test run, the Sonet returned 18 km/l on the highway and 14 km/l in the city. Not bad at all!

Design

The refreshed design makes the Sonet more modern, but with a familiar shape it’s as recognisable as always, mainly because Kia has sold more than 2.8 lakh units of the Sonet. The refreshed model’s interior continues with a familiar layout and has an extensive list of features. There are more connected car features than before (including the ability to remotely check what’s happening around your car), six airbags as standard across the range, and options like ventilated seats at the front. The cabin is spacious, both at the front and rear, and still boasts good fit and finish. Kia has been equally generous in loading the Sonet up with ADAS features, including Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Other engines on offer are a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The former gets only a manual gearbox, but the latter can be specced with a choice between a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed clutchless manual, and a 6-speed automatic. The turbo petrol is the most powerful, while the diesel has the most torque. While we’ll need some more time behind the wheel to understand which offers the best driving experience, it won’t be wrong to say that there will be something for everyone — which has always been the Sonet’s biggest selling point.