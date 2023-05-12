Even as Škoda Auto India’s INDIA 2.0 cars, Slavia and Kushaq, top the safety charts amongst made-in-India cars, the company has had the need to expand its portfolio to offer customers more choice. One of its popular models that has been stung by the lack of allocations has been the Kodiaq full-size sports utility. Škoda has just introduced the facelifted Kodiaq, with several simply clever features and an updated powertrain. This third model now completes its 5-star-safe fleet. The 2023 Škoda Kodiaq luxury 4x4 will also be one of the first to sport the company’s new logo and colourways.

The Kodiaq nameplate was first introduced in India in 2017, and it was Škoda Auto’s first full-size, 7-seater SUV. Available in India as a parts and components vehicle in limited numbers so far, the 2023 Kodiaq will now see allotments of 750 cars every quarter or 3,000 units for the full year. It may be recalled that in 2022, all allotments for the Kodiaq were filled within 24 hours.

New bits

The Škoda Kodiaq facelift continues to be powered by the same 2.0 TSI EVO engine. The powertrain has now been adapted to meet the new BS6-B emissions norms. Škoda says that the result is that the Kodiaq is now 4.2 per cent more efficient than earlier. The 4x4 still makes a peak power of 190 PS and a peak torque of 320 Nm, allowing acceleration to 100 kmph in a claimed 7.8 seconds. The rear spoiler now gets additional finlets to aid airflow and improve the aerodynamics of this luxury 4x4. There are a few ‘simply clever’ features that have also been added to the facelifted 2023 model year Kodiaq.

Cabin upgrade

Interior comfort features include the 12-way adjustable electric seats in the front and with in-built cooling and heating in the L&K | Photo Credit: S Muralidhar

The Style and Laurin & Klement variants of the Kodiaq continue to focus on rear seat luxury, with stone beige leather dual-tone upholstery for the L&K and variant-specific alloys for the 18-inch wheels. The SportLine continues with its driver-oriented focus with all black suede interiors, a 3-spoke flat-bottom sport steering wheel, more side bolstering in the seats, integrated headrests, and expanded shoulder support sport seats for enthusiastic cornering. Interior comfort features include the 12-way adjustable electric seats in the front and in-built cooling and heating in the L&K.

Customers can now remotely open and shut windows, door mirrors, and the panoramic sunroof. The rear of the 4x4 boasts 270 litres of boot space with all seven seats up. With the last row seats folded down, there is a substantial 630 litres of storage, and a whopping 2,005 litres of luggage space is available with all five rear seats folded down.

Simply Clever

The new 2023 Kodiaq continues to feature the 8-inch infotainment touchscreen in the centre console with inbuilt navigation and full connectivity via the MyŠKODA ConnectED App. For better in-car connectivity, it also gets the latest-gen USB-C ports for both the front and rear passengers, wireless phone charging, and support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. But the Kodiaq upgrades its analogue dials for a fully digital virtual cockpit for the driver across all variants. The SportLine and L&K variants allow for a fully programmable 10.25-inch virtual cockpit with digital dials and a digital console with multiple themes to suit the driver’s needs.

The rear spoiler now gets additional finlets to aid airflow and improve the aerodynamics of this luxury 4x4. | Photo Credit: S Muralidhar

One of the additions to Škoda’s array of Simply Clever features is door-edge protectors. They automatically reveal themselves when the doors open, protecting the door edge from dings and scratches. Other famous Simply Clever features continue, like the umbrella wet case in each front door. Also standard is the Virtual Pedal with the electric tailgate, allowing users to open the rear boot with just a swing of the leg. The Kodiaq also offers a Power Nap Package with a blanket and an outer headrest in the second row. The outer headrest acts as a neck support, ensuring adequate support for the neck and passengers remain upright even when having a nap.

For performance and dynamics, in addition to progressive steering, it also gets the first-in-segment Dynamic Chassis Control, further adding to the vehicle’s dynamics. Apart from allowing the driver to select between Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual, and Snow driving modes, DCC also enables the suspension to be raised or lowered by 15mm and hosts an off-road button for enhanced all-terrain abilities when needed.

The Kodiaq is now available at a starting price of ₹38 lakh (ex-showroom).

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit