Lamborghini launches Countach LPI 800-4

On the 50th anniversary of the original Countach - considered by many to be the greatest sportscar ever built - Italian supercar maker Lamborghini has announced a revival of the haloed moniker. The new Countach sports an interesting nomenclature with the ‘I’ in the LPI referring to its hybrid powertrain, and its design bearing a remarkable resemblance to the original.

Design

But the credit would be due to the original, whose design was so ahead of its times. The Countach’s distinctive silhouette with the essential line running from front to rear, sharp angles and idiosyncratic wedge shape, influenced modern super sports design as well as future Lamborghini models.

An official Lambo statement mentions that the new model’s final outline is pure and uncluttered, with references to the first LP 500 and LP 400 production version. Giving the LPI 800-4 a distinctive Countach face, are the assertive lines of the front bonnet with long, low rectangular grille and headlights, as well as in the wheel arches with their hexagonal theme.

The sharp inclination of the greenhouse adopts the straight lines redolent of the original Countach, adjoining the powerful, clean front-to-rear line. The air scoops are integrated fluidly in the strong shoulders of the car, embellished with the distinctive Countach slatted ‘gills’.

The iconic and aerodynamically powerful NACA air intakes cut into the side and doors of the Countach LPI 800-4 while the distinctive Periscopio lines running through the roof to the rear of the car, particularly distinctive if viewed from above, appear to float towards the rear of the car.

“The rear of the Countach LPI 800-4 is immediately recognizable from its distinctive inverted wedge shape, with the rear bumper featuring a lower, sleeker line, and the ‘hexagonita’ design shaping the three-unit rear light clusters. The LPI 800-4 sports the four-strong exhaust tail pipes of the Countach family, connected within the carbon fiber rear diffuser.

Access for driver and passenger is of course via the infamous scissor doors, first introduced on the Countach and that have become a Lamborghini V12 signature”, says the Lamborghini press release.

Engine

With its aspirated V12 engine combined with Lamborghini’s hybrid supercapacitor tech, the Countach LPI 800-4 retains the inimitable V12 experience and sound from its Longitudinale Posteriore (LP) mounted powerplant combined with the hybrid technology developed for the Sián. Delivering 814 cv as maximum combined power from its aspirated powerplant (780 cv) and electric motor (34 cv) to its permanent four-wheel drive transmission, the LPI 800-4 produces peak Lamborghini performance of 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 2.8 seconds, a 0-200 kmph in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 355 kmph.

Owners of the exclusive limited edition Countach LPI 800-4 can choose from a range of heritage exterior paint options, mostly in solid colours. Produced in a run of 112 units, the number denotes the ‘LP 112’ internal project name used during the original Lamborghini Countach’s development. The Countach LPI 800-4 will be delivered from first quarter of 2022 to owners worldwide.