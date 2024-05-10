The 2024 Porsche Panamera has been launched in India with prices starting from ₹1.69 crore, ex-showroom, onwards. It’s powered by a 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine which makes 348 bhp and 50.98 kg-m. Like the latest-generation Cayenne, which was launched last year, the Panamera benefits from a new cabin, complete with a 12.6-inch instrument panel, a 10.9-inch touchscreen, and a passenger display. The luxury sedan also gets a dual-chamber air suspension to ensure it doesn’t just look smooth, it offers a smooth ride, too.

Isuzu updates the D-Max

Isuzu has launched a slightly updated version of the D-Max in the Indian market. There are three variants to choose from: Hi-Lander, V-Cross Z, and V-Cross Z Prestige. The pickup truck is priced at Rs 21.19 lakh onwards, and mechanically unchanged, it continues to be powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine which makes 160 bhp and 36.70 kg-m.

Isuzu D-Max | Photo Credit: Aaradhya Singh

For this update, some of the exterior bits are now finished in grey whereas the wheels are painted black. On the inside, while no alterations have been carried out, the rear bench is said to have more recline for a comfortable ride. Isuzu has updated the feature set of the D-Max, with a three-point seat belt for all its passengers, accompanying which is a seat-belt reminder. The manual gearbox model now also gets traction control, stability control, and hill assist.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched

Priced at Rs 6.49 lakh, ex-showroom, onwards, the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift has been launched in the Indian market. An all-new car, the Swift is now powered by a new three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine, which makes 80.8 bhp and 11.4 kg-m.

Maruti Suzuki Swift | Photo Credit: Aaradhya Singh

It now gets six airbags standard across the range, and the feature set includes a 9-inch infotainment unit, rear AC vents, connected car functionality, hill assist, ESP, analogue instrument panel with a 4.2-inch multi-info display, among others. The Swift can be specced with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an automated manual transmission.

BMW announces M4 CS

BMW has unveiled a new iteration of the M4, positioned between the M4 Competition and the M4 CSL. It’s called the BMW M4 CS, and owing to the presence of an all-wheel-drive system and lightweight carbon-fibre panels, it’s now the fastest accelerating among all the current variants of the M4. It clocks in 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

BMW M4 CS | Photo Credit: Aaradhya Singh

Powering the car is the same engine as the M4 CSL, a 3-litre twin-turbo straight-six engine which makes 543 bhp and 66.28 kg-m. How light? It’s said to be about 20 kg lighter than the M4 Competition xDrive. Not bad!

© Motoring World