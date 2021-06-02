Mercedes-Benz adopts direct to consumer retail strategy

A sustainable brew that cheers
Mercedes-Benz India has made a fundamental transition in its retail business in India, by shifting to a direct-to-customer model.
Called ‘Retail of the Future’ (ROTF), Mercedes-Benz India will own the entire stock of cars, sell them via appointed franchise partners, invoice the new cars to the customers directly, process the order and fulfill them, offering one transparent price and purchasing experience for customers.
The primary roles and responsibilities of the Mercedes-Benz Franchise Partners include establishing and maintaining of customer contacts, development of the market and facilitating the sale of Mercedes-Benz cars.
Also read: Covid-19 impact: Automobile companies in India take digital route to push sales
Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “This long-term strategic move will strengthen our customer focus by introducing a fundamental transition in the retail business in the market. It also will deliver a win-win solution for both customers and Franchise Partners, underscoring our clear vision for a future which is sustainable, empowering and digital. The advent of new sales channel have brought sweeping changes in customers’ aspirations and requirements, and being a customer obsessed brand, we have adapted our current business models to meet our customers’ aspirations and needs.”
ROTF business model is applicable only for sale of new cars. There will be no change in separate business lines including customer services, pre-owned cars and accessories business when ROTF will be implemented.
