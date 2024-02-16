Nothing – absolutely nothing – comes close to the G-Class when it’s about a modern car with old-school appeal. There are throwbacks and there are special editions, but for a series production vehicle to go pretty much against the tide and retain stuff that harks back to the late 1970s is almost unheard of. Yes, the Porsche 911 is still rear-engined, but it definitely isn’t going to scare the daylights out of its driver any more, as they lift off the throttle mid-corner.

On the other hand, the G-Class (no, it’s no longer called the G-Wagen; not officially at least) can — and possibly will — retrace the off-road path its ancestors from the late 1970s would’ve taken, and without breaking a sweat, especially in its diesel-engined ava-tar, which seems more of an SUV and less of a ‘Chelsea Tractor’ like the AMG model. The new inclusion in the Mercedes-Benz India line-up is the G 400d, a diesel ‘G’ with relatively modest power, but enough torque to nearly match up to the other SUV featured on this page, the Bentley Bentayga. Now we’re talking...

The Mercedes-Benz G 400d Adventure Edition is essentially a diesel-engined G turned up to 11, ready to take on the harshest terrain — and look cool while doing so. Everything else that’s standard on a modern G-Class is there: exposed door hinges, push-button door handles, a design that doesn’t look too dissimilar to that of the ‘70s G-Wagen, and a feeling that it will outlive the entire human race.

A leather-covered dashboard with a dual-screen setup which spans nearly 2/3rd of the dashboard real estate, seats that will hold you like any modern Merc worth its salt, a 13-speaker Burmester sound system for aural satisfaction (helpful, as it’s no V8, this diesel) and fit and finish that’s second to none are some of the things that make the G 400d’s interior worthwhile. | Photo Credit: Kaizad Adil Darukhanawala

Mordern interiors

Modernity, which steps out of the way for an old-school charm on the outside, is abundant inside. A leather-covered dashboard with a dual-screen setup which spans nearly 2/3rd of the dashboard real estate, seats that will hold you like any modern Merc worth its salt, a 13-speaker Burmester sound system for aural satisfaction (helpful, as it’s no V8, this diesel) and fit and finish that’s second to none are some of the things that make the G 400d’s interior worthwhile.

The distinctly upright windscreen is very typical of the G-Class, and it’s the only thing that might take some getting used to, otherwise, the interior is as modern as it can get. In terms of equipment, the G 400d is better equipped than before, in addition to standard inclusions like the three differential locks. These can be used individually or in combination to get the G-Class unstuck. A differential lock essentially gives the driver the ability to control the delivery of torque to a preferred set of wheels manually, and by using the feature, they can lock the front, rear, and central diffs, depending on how difficult the situation at hand is. The Pirelli Scorpion Zero tyres, also standard fitment on the G 400d Adventure Edition, further the car’s appeal.

Engine

It’s still a straight six diesel-powered G, like the previously available G 350d, but the headline figures have changed. It now makes 286 bhp and 71.38 kg-m. While it’s impossible to quantify that in off-road terms, a 0-100 km/h time of 6.4 seconds doesn’t sound too bad. On the move, the G 400d is confident, with its nine-speed automatic gearbox adding to its car-like appeal on good roads. It’s great for both everyday driving and some serious off-roading, without compromising on either outright luxury or the ability to take the less-trodden path.

True to its name, the Adventure Edition is Mercedes-Benz’s way of making you get out more. Route the maps to your favourite destination, and when Google Maps gives up, you just keep driving, and you can be sure that it’ll handle everything that comes its way. There’s of course a price for this kind of luxury and capability: a cool ₹2.55 crore, ex-showroom. We can assure you that it’s going to be entirely worth it — not just buying the G but also taking it on new adventures.