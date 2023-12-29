Bangalore-based Simple Energy has launched its all-new Dot One electric scooter at ₹1,39,999. The scooter can be booked online at Simple Energy’s website for ₹1,947, from January 27 onwards. Customers who have already booked the Simple One and want to switch to the new Dot One will be pleased to know that the company will prioritise their orders — the booking window for this opens on January 1.

Simple Energy claims that the Dot One boasts many segment-leading aspects, like a 0-40 km/h timing of 2.77 seconds and a claimed range of 151 km on a full charge. The Dot One comes with a 3.7 kWh battery, which powers a 8.5 kW/72 Nm-producing motor. A 750 W charger is included with the scooter, and it can be specced in any of the four standard and two special launch colours. There’s 35 litres of under-seat storage along with the usual bits expected on a premium electric scooter: a touchscreen instrument cluster, disc brakes, and smartphone app connectivity.

Tata Motors announces standalone EV dealerships

Following great success with its all-electric models, Tata Motors has announced the opening of its EV-only dealerships under the Tata.ev brand. Keeping sustainability, community, and technology at the centre of these, Tata Motors is looking at opening many such stores over the next 12-18 months. The first two, located in the Delhi NCR region (Gurgaon: Sector 14 and Sohna Road), will be opened to the public on January 7. Having sold more than 1 lakh EVs, Tata has a market share of more than 71 per cent in the 4-wheeler EV space.

Hyundai, Red Bull partner for mountain biking event

Red Bull Urban Downhill, a popular sporting event, will be organised in India next year. In partnership with Hyundai, this high-adrenaline downhill mountain biking course will be filled with ramps and obstacles of all sorts. Recognising the growing craze for the sport in north-eastern India, it’s scheduled to take place in Aizawl, Mizoram, in March 2024. Hyundai and Red Bull have joined hands with a number of well-known athletes — like Tomas Slavik and popular Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana — for the event.

McLaren unveils the new GTS

A successor to the McLaren GT has been announced. Called the McLaren GTS, it is more of an evolution of the GT rather than an all-new model. It might be underpinned by the same mid-engined platform but it’s more powerful and lighter than the outgoing model. With 626 bhp, the 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine now makes about 12 bhp more than before, which results in an improved 0- 200 km/h time of 8.9 seconds. An Indian market launch is yet to be announced.

© Motoring World