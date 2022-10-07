SKODA AUTO is on the cusp of entering the Vietnamese market. In cooperation with its local partner, the Thanh Cong Motor Vietnam (TC Motor), the Czech carmaker will be offering the first European models in the country as early as 2023.

The assembly of the made-in-India KUSHAQ and SLAVIA models shipped from SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India’s Chakan facility will also start in 2024. The production line is currently under construction. SKODA is hoping to strengthen its position in the region. The company anticipates an initial sales volume of 30,000 vehicles per year.

Initially, the KODIAQ, KAROQ, SUPERB and OCTAVIA model series will successively be imported from Europe, starting in 2023. As SKODA’s local partner in the Vietnamese market, TC Motor, will take over the local production and distribution of the vehicles. In the future, SKODA models will be rolling off the production line at the site in Quang Ninh province, says an official press release.

