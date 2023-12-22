In a market seemingly keen to adopt all-electric vehicles, hybrids appear to have been given the short shrift. Their versatility has gone unnoticed, and the overall benefits in terms of low emissions and less fuel consumption might remain unknown for the large majority of buyers. There is, however, a premium carmaker whose entire line-up is comprised of hybrid-electric vehicles, save for one full-sized SUV. We’re talking about Lexus, and the car in question is the mid-sized RX 350h SUV, a slightly different take on the same segment as the BMW X5. Does it satiate the discerning customer with everything they’re looking for in an SUV that’s priced close to ₹1 crore? Or would they be better off with the more conventional choices in this space?

In terms of looks alone, there’s hardly going to be any doubt about the Lexus RX’s upper hand here. Magically hiding its size, this SUV is as well-proportioned as they can get. The bulbous front-end styling is matched by a profile that’s more civil than on any other SUV we’ve seen. The way the glasshouse is extended to meet the rear wind-screen deserves credit here. The rear, while relatively more upright, is a nice way to round things up — the conjoined taillights complement the neat use of flame surfacing. There are some notable design touches which uplift the RX’s appearance: the front grille needs to be seen in the flesh to believe how well it works as a design, and the way the rear doors appear to be sculpted out and not cut from a flat sheet of metal is rather satisfying. It even comes with 21-inch wheels, which work quite coherently with the rest of the body, to make the RX’s appearance more palatable — something other SUVs definitely need to learn.

The ergonomically sound placement of controls is complemented by a 14-inch infotainment screen and the optional 12-speaker Mark Levinson audio system which is excellent

Two versions

Another aspect where the Lexus can potentially deliver a Masterclass to others is in the way it’s powered. A hybrid setup is standard across the range on the Lexus RX in India, with two versions to choose from: the RX 350h Luxury that we have here and the more potent RX 500h F Sport+. The former is powered by a 2.4-litre petrol engine and two motors; these have a combined output of 247 bhp and 32 kgm. On the move, it’s every bit what you’d expect a modern Lexus to be: calm, quiet, and effortless. It’s possible to drive in the EV-only mode, and for some slightly spirited runs, there are the Sport and Sport+ modes, which hold the revs for longer, in addition to the paddle shifters if you want more control. However, the e-CVT, otherwise great for smooth runs, does get in the way of quick progress. The engine too can get a touch loud under heavy acceleration. This makes us feel that the ideal way to relish the Lexus is to slot it in ‘D’ and let it do its thing. The hybrid setup may not be the first choice for those after insane performance, but the RX can maintain highway speeds effortlessly. And with a realistically achievable range of over 900 km on a full tank, it does make for a good everyday car.

Spacious cabin

It’s not just its hybrid powertrain that sets it apart, though. The RX’s spacious cabin is another trick up its sleeve. The ergonomically sound placement of controls is complemented by a 14-inch infotainment screen and the optional 12-speaker Mark Levinson audio system which is excellent. There’s room both at the front and the back, the ventilated seats are a welcome inclusion, and the massive sunroof ensures that the feature-rich cabin is well-lit for the occupants to appreciate it — there’s the onboard ambient lighting, too, if that floats your boat. The e-latch system for the doors is another of Lexus’s novelties, which makes it feel more special. Having said that, the cabin does feel like an upgraded one from the NX rather than one that’s trickled down from one of the more special Lexus models, which is a pity, but on the whole, it’s a pretty nice place to be.

The Lexus RX 350h is a comfortable SUV which, despite being loaded to the brim, is quite compliant on the move. It makes good progress regardless of the surface, and while it’s not designed to do rock crawling on weekends, with 189 mm of ground clearance it’ll most likely clear everything that everyday driving throws at you. The long list of ADAS features brings it up to date with the rest of the market, too. Given what it offers, the Lexus RX is going to be an easy choice for the buyer to make, because although slightly unconventional, it’s in no way less talented. With Lexus’s reliability and the hybrid powertrain’s green and efficient nature, the owner is bound to reap all the benefits from this investment.