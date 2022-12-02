TVS Motor Company has launched the new 2023 Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition. The new variant in the TVS Apache series adorns a fresh Pearl White colour that joins the already existing Matte Black Special Edition. The Special Edition variants are now equipped with a completely redesigned lightweight bullpup muffler that enhances the signature RTR exhaust note, increases the power to weight ratio with the 1 kg weight reduction and adds further refinement to the power delivery.

The 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition is powered by the 159.7 cc, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel injected engine that produces a best-in-class power output of 17.55 PS @ 9250rpm and a peak torque of 14.73 Nm @ 7250rpm and is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The new edition variant also gets a dual-tone seat with new seat pattern, adjustable clutch and brake levers, three ride modes – Urban, Sport and Rain and TVS SmartXonnect. The 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition in Pearl White is priced at ₹ 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit