Volkswagen is introducing a celebratory First Anniversary Edition of the Taigun to commemorate the compact sports utility vehicle’s completion of one year since launch.

The German-engineered Taigun special edition is being offered on the Dynamic Line Topline variant, available with the one-litre petrol engine 1.0 TSI MT (manual) and AT (automatic).

The new variant gets special 1st anniversary badging across the exterior and interior | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The new variant sports a sportier look, gets a new body colour, and also gets special 1st anniversary badging across the exterior and interior. In addition, the Taigun First Anniversary Edition has added features and more value with a special kit that comprises of 11 specially developed elements, including high-lux fog lamps, body-coloured door garnish, black C-pillar graphics, black roof foil, door-edge protectors, black ORVM caps, window visors, along with aluminium pedals.

The Taigun First Anniversary Edition has added features and more value with a special kit that comprises of 11 specially developed elements, including high-lux fog lamps, body-coloured door garnish, black C-pillar graphics | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Features

The First Anniversary Taigun is available in a vibrant new colour “Rising Blue,” along with the existing Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red. The new variant continues to be offered with the full range of 40-plus safety features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), up to 6 airbags, multi-collision brakes, a reverse camera, ISOFIX, and a tyre pressure deflation warning system.

In addition, it is equipped with three adjustable headrests at the rear and 3-point seat belts all around to keep occupants secure.

Special 1st anniversary badging in the steering wheel | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Engine options

The standard Volkswagen Taigun is available in two engine options: a 1.0L TSI engine with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission option that delivers peak power of 115PS ranging from 5,000 to 5,500 rpm and peak torque of 178 Nm@1,750-4,500 rpm.

Whereas the 1.5L TSI EVO engine is equipped with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG transmission option, delivering peak power of 150 PS from the 5,000 to 6,000 rpm range and peak torque of 250Nm@1600-3500 rpm. The 1.5L TSI EVO engine also comes equipped with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and engine idle start/stop technology.

The new Taigun first anniversary special edition will be available at all 152 VW dealerships and touch points across the country. Several of the features are dealer-level fitment, and the special edition will be priced at about ₹30,000 more than the corresponding standard variant.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit