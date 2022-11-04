Volkswagen is introducing a celebratory First Anniversary Edition of the Taigun to commemorate the compact sports utility vehicle’s completion of one year since launch.

The German-engineered Taigun special edition is being offered on the Dynamic Line Topline variant, available with the one-litre petrol engine 1.0 TSI MT (manual) and AT (automatic).

The new variant gets special 1st anniversary badging across the exterior and interior

The new variant gets special 1st anniversary badging across the exterior and interior | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The new variant sports a sportier look, gets a new body colour, and also gets special 1st anniversary badging across the exterior and interior. In addition, the Taigun First Anniversary Edition has added features and more value with a special kit that comprises of 11 specially developed elements, including high-lux fog lamps, body-coloured door garnish, black C-pillar graphics, black roof foil, door-edge protectors, black ORVM caps, window visors, along with aluminium pedals.

The Taigun First Anniversary Edition has added features and more value with a special kit that comprises of 11 specially developed elements, including high-lux fog lamps, body-coloured door garnish, black C-pillar graphics

The Taigun First Anniversary Edition has added features and more value with a special kit that comprises of 11 specially developed elements, including high-lux fog lamps, body-coloured door garnish, black C-pillar graphics | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Features

The First Anniversary Taigun is available in a vibrant new colour “Rising Blue,” along with the existing Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red. The new variant continues to be offered with the full range of 40-plus safety features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), up to 6 airbags, multi-collision brakes, a reverse camera, ISOFIX, and a tyre pressure deflation warning system.

In addition, it is equipped with three adjustable headrests at the rear and 3-point seat belts all around to keep occupants secure.

Special 1st anniversary badging in the steering wheel

Special 1st anniversary badging in the steering wheel | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Engine options

The standard Volkswagen Taigun is available in two engine options: a 1.0L TSI engine with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission option that delivers peak power of 115PS ranging from 5,000 to 5,500 rpm and peak torque of 178 Nm@1,750-4,500 rpm.

Whereas the 1.5L TSI EVO engine is equipped with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG transmission option, delivering peak power of 150 PS from the 5,000 to 6,000 rpm range and peak torque of 250Nm@1600-3500 rpm. The 1.5L TSI EVO engine also comes equipped with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and engine idle start/stop technology.

The new Taigun first anniversary special edition will be available at all 152 VW dealerships and touch points across the country. Several of the features are dealer-level fitment, and the special edition will be priced at about ₹30,000 more than the corresponding standard variant. 

Related Topics
social-fb COMMENT NOW   