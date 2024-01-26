It’s no secret that Mahindra is developing a wide range of all-electric SUVs. These have been showcased in concept/pre-production form in the last two years: from large SUVs to an off-road-ready one, there’s a lot that Mahindra might offer in the near future. This makes all the more sense as the industry looks at electrification more seriously than just a token presence in the alternative fuel segment.

Naturally, one would wonder if they’re that serious about an electric future, why doesn’t Mahindra have a worthy alternative to something like the Tata Nexon.ev? Do you mean ‘Why don’t they have the XUV400?’ The all-electric compact SUV might not have been in the news for a while, but it has just received an update. Like consumer-grade electronics with some professional features, it also has ‘Pro’ attached to its name. We got the chance to find out if that makes a difference.

On the outside, the shape and size of the XUV400 remain unchanged but there’s enough to differentiate itself from the XUV300 — as has been the case since the electric version’s launch. While the base EC Pro makes do with single-tone paints, the EL Pro can be specced with dual-tone colour combinations. The refresh also brings along a new shade called Nebula Blue. The facade of the SUV is covered in copper accents, which further signifies that it’s the electric version — copper is used in the motor and wiring.

The dashboard has been changed to a new dual-tone one, with a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. Leatherette upholstery, a sunroof, satin-copper accents, rear AC vents, wireless smartphone connectivity and charging and OTA (over-the-air) updates are some of the features available on the refreshed model

Big change

The big change is on the inside, since the XUV400 Pro has a brand-new interior. The dashboard has been changed to a new dual-tone one, with a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. Leatherette upholstery, a sunroof, satin-copper accents, rear AC vents, wireless smartphone connectivity and charging and OTA (over-the-air) updates are some of the features available on the refreshed model. In addition, the onboard Adreno-X system offers more than 50 connected-car features.

Powering the car is a familiar setup: a single motor which makes 148 bhp and 31.6 kgm. There are two battery sizes: 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh, offering a claimed range of 375 km and 456 km respectively. Based on the variant (EC Pro, EL Pro, and EL Pro with the bigger battery), charger options include a 3.3 kW unit and a 7.2 kW one. Fast charging is also an option, and Mahindra claims that with a 50 kW fast charger, the XUV400 can be charged to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes.

Mechanically, the car is unchanged; the XUV400 seems decently quick (0-100 km/h in a claimed 8.3 seconds) and is stable on the move. Even when attacking corners, it doesn’t lose its composure. Bad roads are tackled with ease, and with disc brakes on all four wheels, it sheds speed equally efficiently, too.

On the outside, the shape and size of the XUV400 remain unchanged but there’s enough to differentiate itself from the XUV300 — as has been the case since the electric version’s launch

Priced at ₹15.49 lakh onwards, ex-showroom, the XUV400 Pro range readies the sole all-electric Mahindra SUV to face its rivals. It looks good, drives well, has a fair bit of space inside, and doesn’t miss out on practical features, either. There are three versions to choose from: EC Pro (34.5 kWh battery with 3.3 kW charger), EL Pro (34.5 kWh battery with 7.2 kW charger), and EL Pro (39.4 kWh with 7.2 kW charger) — the range-topping version is priced at ₹19.19 lakh.

A definite step up from Mahindra in the EV space, the updates make the XUV400 stronger than ever, but the question remains whether it’s ‘Pro’ enough. In consumer electronics parlance, maybe it is, but then the XUV400 is more than just an appliance.