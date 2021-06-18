Yamaha Motor launches FZ-X motorcycle starting at ₹1.17 lakh

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Friday has launched the FZ-X motorcycle, available at a starting price of ₹1,16,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). With innovative features and comfortable riding position for touring lovers, it is powered by an air-cooled, 4-stroke, 149 cc, SOHC engine and comes with a 2-valve Blue Core FI Engine which generates 12.4PS of peak power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
It also offers the FZ-X with Bluetooth enabled option, and has a Communication Control Unit, which is compatible with Yamaha’s dedicated Y-Connect app that helps users enjoy a fuller motorcycling lifestyle. The model with the Bluetooth option is available at ₹1,19,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Through the Bluetooth, the rider can also check smartphone notifications via the instrument cluster icons, look at maintenance recommendations, track the bike’s last parking location, track fuel consumption, receive malfunction notification, along with a unique feature - The Revs Dashboard, which displays data such as engine rpm, degree of throttle opening, rate of acceleration, an eco-friendly riding indicator, and many more information on the user’s smartphone, the company said.
Also read: Yamaha announces cut in prices for FZ 25 series bikes
“The all-new FZ-X is introduced to cater to a larger group of customers that want to ride free and enjoy Yamaha’s leading technology, performance, and style, without compromising on the comfort required for daily commute. Going forward, we will continue to offer more such exciting products and experiences to our customers in India,” Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said.
The company also unveiled Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter, which will be available in both Disc and Drum brake versions. It continues to be powered by a BS-VI compliant, air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc blue core engine that produces a power output of 8.2 PS @ 6,500rpm and maximum torque of 10.3 N m @ 5,000rpm, the company said adding that the prices will be announced in July when the delivery starts.
The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is targeted at customers who are in their 20s, prefer fashion, and believe in finding the true reflection of their personality by the vehicle they ride and the performance it offers, the company said.
As a standard, the new Fascino flaunts a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system with added functionality that newly adopts the Hybrid System wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when accelerated from a stop, reducing the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs.
Also, an indicator light in the instrument cluster will inform the rider when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) is in operation.
The new Fascino also comes equipped with Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two-wheelers in India.
And, just like the FZ-X, it has also got the Bluetooth Connectivity feature via Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X App to help riders to stay connected with the machine and provide them with host of convenient features.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...