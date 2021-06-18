Yamaha Motor launches FZ-X motorcycle starting at ₹1.17 lakh

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Friday has launched the FZ-X motorcycle, available at a starting price of ₹1,16,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). With innovative features and comfortable riding position for touring lovers, it is powered by an air-cooled, 4-stroke, 149 cc, SOHC engine and comes with a 2-valve Blue Core FI Engine which generates 12.4PS of peak power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

It also offers the FZ-X with Bluetooth enabled option, and has a Communication Control Unit, which is compatible with Yamaha’s dedicated Y-Connect app that helps users enjoy a fuller motorcycling lifestyle. The model with the Bluetooth option is available at ₹1,19,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Through the Bluetooth, the rider can also check smartphone notifications via the instrument cluster icons, look at maintenance recommendations, track the bike’s last parking location, track fuel consumption, receive malfunction notification, along with a unique feature - The Revs Dashboard, which displays data such as engine rpm, degree of throttle opening, rate of acceleration, an eco-friendly riding indicator, and many more information on the user’s smartphone, the company said.

Also read: Yamaha announces cut in prices for FZ 25 series bikes

“The all-new FZ-X is introduced to cater to a larger group of customers that want to ride free and enjoy Yamaha’s leading technology, performance, and style, without compromising on the comfort required for daily commute. Going forward, we will continue to offer more such exciting products and experiences to our customers in India,” Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said.

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter

The company also unveiled Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter, which will be available in both Disc and Drum brake versions. It continues to be powered by a BS-VI compliant, air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc blue core engine that produces a power output of 8.2 PS @ 6,500rpm and maximum torque of 10.3 N m @ 5,000rpm, the company said adding that the prices will be announced in July when the delivery starts.

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is targeted at customers who are in their 20s, prefer fashion, and believe in finding the true reflection of their personality by the vehicle they ride and the performance it offers, the company said.

Smart Motor Generator

As a standard, the new Fascino flaunts a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system with added functionality that newly adopts the Hybrid System wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when accelerated from a stop, reducing the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs.

Also, an indicator light in the instrument cluster will inform the rider when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) is in operation.

The new Fascino also comes equipped with Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two-wheelers in India.

And, just like the FZ-X, it has also got the Bluetooth Connectivity feature via Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X App to help riders to stay connected with the machine and provide them with host of convenient features.