Building technologies to power lithium-ion batteries
Name of company: ION EnergySet up in: 2016Based in: MumbaiFounders: Akhil Aryan and Alexandre ColletFunding ...
Name of company: ION Energy
Set up in: 2016
Based in: Mumbai
Founders: Akhil Aryan and
Alexandre Collet
Funding received: Undisclosed angel funding received from Sushil Jiwarajka, chairman of OMC Power; Aakrit Vaish and Swapan Rajdev, co-founders of Haptik, and executives from Dentsu Aegis, Salesforce and Credit Suisse, among others
What it does: As an advanced battery management and intelligence platform, it focuses on building technologies that improve the life and performance of lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles, energy storage systems.
How it does it: It helps battery makers and OEMs optimise their battery management systems (BMS) and build world-class batteries. It empowers organisations in South-East Asia, North America and Europe (Germany, France, UK, Poland, Austria, Sweden) with flexibility, independence and autonomy to buy ready-to-deploy BMS platforms or build custom zero-downtime BMS models.
Big moments: In February 2018, the company acquired French battery management company Freemens SAS. Post the acquisition, the entire Freemens engineering and sales team joined the core team of the start-up. With this, Freemens SAS founder and CEO Alexandre Collet joined up as co-founder and VP of Engineering to strengthen the founding team.
In September 2019, it launched Edison Analytics — a battery intelligence platform designed to leverage data, machine learning and AI to extend life and improve performance of Li-Ion batteries. A full-stack advanced battery management and intelligence SaaS platform solution, Edison uses battery data, blends advanced electronics and adds a layer of intelligence with data science plus machine learning plus digital twin technology to exceptionally improve the life of lithium-ion batteries.
Impact: In October 2019, it accelerated the launch of French battery pack manufacturer IBS as one of its first partners. ION’s BMS licensing model was the key enabler. IBS has over 30-50 megawatt of batteries per year in scheduled deployment over next three years.
The start-up’s platform helped design, power and deploy an all-electric excavator to operate in extremely cold temperatures; It helped a European carmaker electrify its iconic model.
Vision: To accelerate the Earth’s transition to an all-electric planet.
Name of company: ION EnergySet up in: 2016Based in: MumbaiFounders: Akhil Aryan and Alexandre ColletFunding ...
The government has not been sympathetic to the beleaguered wind industry’s many demands, leaving it helpless.
Some indigenously produced solutions to tackle indoor and outdoor pollution are on the way
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Heritage homes can be turned from a money guzzler into a money spinner
In the absence of a Will, succession laws decide who will inherit your estate
The major drag on the performance was the steep fall in their gross refining margins
Bhushan Steel and Electrosteel have seen a turnaround; Monnet is yet to be profitable
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...