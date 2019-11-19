Building technologies to power lithium-ion batteries

Name of company: ION Energy

Set up in: 2016

Based in: Mumbai

Founders: Akhil Aryan and

Alexandre Collet

Funding received: Undisclosed angel funding received from Sushil Jiwarajka, chairman of OMC Power; Aakrit Vaish and Swapan Rajdev, co-founders of Haptik, and executives from Dentsu Aegis, Salesforce and Credit Suisse, among others

What it does: As an advanced battery management and intelligence platform, it focuses on building technologies that improve the life and performance of lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles, energy storage systems.

How it does it: It helps battery makers and OEMs optimise their battery management systems (BMS) and build world-class batteries. It empowers organisations in South-East Asia, North America and Europe (Germany, France, UK, Poland, Austria, Sweden) with flexibility, independence and autonomy to buy ready-to-deploy BMS platforms or build custom zero-downtime BMS models.

Big moments: In February 2018, the company acquired French battery management company Freemens SAS. Post the acquisition, the entire Freemens engineering and sales team joined the core team of the start-up. With this, Freemens SAS founder and CEO Alexandre Collet joined up as co-founder and VP of Engineering to strengthen the founding team.

In September 2019, it launched Edison Analytics — a battery intelligence platform designed to leverage data, machine learning and AI to extend life and improve performance of Li-Ion batteries. A full-stack advanced battery management and intelligence SaaS platform solution, Edison uses battery data, blends advanced electronics and adds a layer of intelligence with data science plus machine learning plus digital twin technology to exceptionally improve the life of lithium-ion batteries.

Impact: In October 2019, it accelerated the launch of French battery pack manufacturer IBS as one of its first partners. ION’s BMS licensing model was the key enabler. IBS has over 30-50 megawatt of batteries per year in scheduled deployment over next three years.

The start-up’s platform helped design, power and deploy an all-electric excavator to operate in extremely cold temperatures; It helped a European carmaker electrify its iconic model.

Vision: To accelerate the Earth’s transition to an all-electric planet.