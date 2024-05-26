Electric mobility can play a vital green role in last minute connectivity from metro stations to places of work and back. The Hyderabad-based ETO Motors Group, manufacturer of electric three-wheelers, has added another dimension to last mile connectivity by providing employment to women drivers. The company is helped in the effort by Trinity Cleantech, belonging to the same group which produces EV chargers. ETO has tied up with metro rail, B2B and e-commerce companies to back the move.

The service with women drivers is currently operational in several urban centres from UP to Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. ETO Motors is also driving growth in passenger market through tie-ups with ride aggregators (Uber), last mile delivery solution providers (Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Gati, DHL, Blue Dart, besides others) and with Metro Rail in Delhi.

3E Principle

Through its 3E Principle – Environment, Empowerment and Employment— and women empowerment, ETO Motors focuses on local communities and women drivers by providing them livelihood and financial independence. Into their work package, it has incorporated social security measures such as health and life insurance and performance-related incentives.

M Surender Nath, Executive Director, ETO Motors Group, says, “Our entire 3E programme hinges on our objective of reducing environmental impact, provide equal employment opportunities and empowering women by making them financially independent…” He adds that as the largest electric-mobility-as-a-service company ETO believes in partnering with drivers, both men and women, and provide them a means to earn their livelihood. “These people in turn are playing a role in the entire EV ecosystem and in controlling vehicular emissions in the country.”

Other initiative

In March 2024, ETO Motors in partnership with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and MOWO Social Initiatives, which is committed to empowering women with mobility as a skill, launched India’s first electric 3-wheeler all-women rally which traversed the length of the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 23 days. The rally engaged with women in towns and cities to raise awareness about EVs and their potential to provide optimal employment for women.

In another ETO initiative, women entrepreneurs manage and serve as distributors and run fleets of 10-100 or more electric three-wheelers. The company is working with financial institutions to ensure better benefits to women driver partners to ride and own ETO’s vehicles.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit