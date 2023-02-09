Fitness: Pilates are my go-to exercise. I also weight train. During the pandemic, I started running and I love it - it’s the perfect way to stay fit.

Diet: I’m vegetarian and a tee-totaller. My mantra is consistency and moderation. I have a balanced diet, drink enough water, but desserts are my weakness!

Unwind: I love reading or watching a show. I also unwind, hanging out with family and friends.

Meditation: I’ve been practising meditation for over two decades and try and find a 30-minute window every day, to meditate and center myself.

Travel: I love skiing. It’s an active holiday with breathtaking views and clean air - the perfect break from everyday life.

The author is Co-Founder, The Good Glamm Group and CEO, The Good Media Co.