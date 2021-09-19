Tyres that drive sustainability

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Tyre major Bridgestone India is on a full-circle sustainability drive — its new range of tyres helps vehicles reduce carbon dioxide emissions and it has set up a recycling plant for its tyres to ensure circularity of its product. Its manufacturing facility, too, supplements its power consumption with renewable sources.
The inspiration comes from its founder Shojiro Ishibashi, who says, “I am convinced that a simple profit-seeking business will never thrive, but a business that contributes to its society and country will be forever profitable.”
Globally, the company aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50 per cent by 2030. It estimates that about 90 per cent of tyre-related emissions depends on its usage.
Tyres with improved rolling efficiency help reduce fuel use. The company’s Ecopia range of tyres provide advanced low-rolling resistance and fuel-saving benefits without compromising on safety.
Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India, says the company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. At its Pune and Indore plants, solar energy of 6.7 MW supplements conventional energy.
For the tyre curing process, it uses carbon-neutral biomass briquettes made from agriculture waste to fuel its boiler plants. The recently commissioned biomass boiler plant at Pune, built in collaboration with Thermax, can generate about 1.23 lakh tonnes of steam per annum, and cut 19,396 tonnes of carbon dioxide, says Satpute.
This saves about ₹69 lakh in conventional energy usage in 2021, which is roughly what 11,326 urban households consume annually, he adds.
During tyre curing, heat from the steam stimulates chemical reaction between rubber compounds and other materials to give tyres their final shape.
Bridgestone is piloting a few projects to put its end-of-life tyres to good use.
The steel extracted can be used by steel plants; and the crumb rubber modifier can be added to bitumen to increase the life of roads, besides being used as construction material, for landscaping mulch, floor mats and crafts.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Are brands ready for the metaverse - a world in which digital and physical spaces are blurred? Companies like ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...