41 per cent not happy with WFH

Another survey — by office furniture company Steelcase — shows 85 per cent of Indian leaders are open to a mix of work from office and home. Nearly 41 per cent of respondents globally said they were dissatisfied with WFH, its impact on engagement and productivity. In India, benefits cited were more time for healthcare (39 per cent) and improved focus (33 per cent). Conversely, it flagged isolation (26.4 per cent), slower decision-making (21.7 per cent) and impact on work-life balance (20.4 per cent).