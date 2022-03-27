Accelerator for women entrepreneurs

WeWork India has partnered with StrongHer Ventures to launch ‘Arise’, a programme designed to unlock opportunities for women entrepreneurs in India. The association will be jointly led by WeWork Labs, the global incubation and acceleration arm of WeWork, and StrongHer Ventures, the first woman-focused VC in India. The Arise programme will engage with 5,000 start-ups, mentor 1,000 entrepreneurs and invest in over 100 start-ups over the next five years. The acceleration programme will be open to all pre-seed women-led/women-focussed start-ups in the broad categories of health, fin-tech, consumer, future of work and web 3.0. The programme will focus on helping women entrepreneurs through a blend of competitive guidance, business support, community development and broader societal impact.
