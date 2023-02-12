Winds of change are blowing through some of India’s largest conglomerates. After Mukesh Ambani announced plans to divide the leadership of his empire between his three children, Kumar Mangalam Birla has brought in his two children, Ananya and Aryaman, to take up executive roles in their various group companies for the first time.

The siblings have been inducted as Directors on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd, the apex body that provides strategic direction to the Aditya Birla Group’s businesses. They have also joined Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd and Grasim Industries as Directors.

While Ananya Birla, 28, is a singer and songwriter, running a business is not new to her as she has founded several companies. Her first company, Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd, founded at the age of 17, is amongst India’s fastest-growing MFIs. It has crossed an AUM of $1 billion and has grown at a CAGR of 120 per cent (2015-2022). With over 7,000 employees, it has consistently been accorded a ‘Great Place To Work’.

She is also the founder of the design-led home decor brand, Ikai Asai. She has also been recognised for her philanthropic efforts and is involved in various initiatives aimed at improving education and healthcare for underprivileged communities in India.

Ananya has co-founded Mpower and advocates the need for conversations around mental health in India. she is also the founder of the Ananya Birla Foundation which does pioneering research in mental health and social impact.

She has been recognised for her entrepreneurial achievements and has been featured in several prestigious lists such as Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’ and ‘40 Under 40’.

Twenty-five-year-old Aryaman, on the other hand, wanted to be a cricketer. He has played nine first-class matches so far in his career, with a highest score of 103 runs. He had made his first-class debut in 2017 against Odisha at Indore. He has also featured for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

However, in 2019, Aryaman announced a ‘sabbatical’ from cricket to cope with ‘severe anxiety’. “We all have our own journeys and I want to take this time to understand myself better, open my mind to new and varied perspectives and seek purpose in my findings,” he had said then.

Three years later, In addition to taking up leadership positions at various Birla group companies, Aryaman is the founder of the Aditya Birla New Age under which he announced plans to build premium casual dining restaurant chains across India. One can see that the Birla siblings are going to be busy bees.