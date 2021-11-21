Driving democratised fashion

Flipkart-owned Myntra, which had got into trouble over its logo earlier this year, when an activist perceived it as offensive to women, has now got a woman CEO to helm its business, after Amar Nagarajan quit last month.

Nandita Sinha, who was spearheading customer growth and marketing at Flipkart, has been elevated to the top role at the fashion e-commerce set up. The MBA in marketing and strategy from FMS, who has had stints at HUL and Britannia, and been with Flipkart for eight years, has her task cut out with rival platform Nykaa making huge strides in the fashion domain as well.

Sinha’s first statement upon ascension was that she is excited about driving Myntra’s vision of democratising fashion.

Workforce’s financial wellbeing

What’s the state of India’s workforce’s financial wellbeing? In partnership with Ernst & Young, earned wage access (EWA) solution provider Refyne has done a survey to find out.

Of the 3,010 employees surveyed, only 38 per cent feel happy and in control of their financial wellbeing.

As much as 59 per cent of respondents who earn more than ₹1 lakh per month said they fell short of money to cover their expenses with their salary.

Eighty one per cent respondents felt the need to have more money in hand during Covid-19. Sixty two per cent employees are either unhappy or unsure about their financial status.

Chitresh Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder, Refyne said, “Employers have a critical role to encourage responsible and disciplined financial behaviour among employees.”

This is where EWA comes in. It is a fintech product that enables employees to access a portion of their accrued but unpaid salary any time before payday.