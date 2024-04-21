Elections and cricket matches dominate the public discourse these days, while within companies, a different kind of evaluation is underway.

It’s the season of appraisals, where both employers and employees scrutinise each other’s “say-do” ratios – the balance between promises made and promises kept.

Join Kamal Karanth, Co-Founder, Xpheno in a candid conversation with Krish Shankar, former group head of HR at Infosys and the insightful author of “Catalyze: A Playbook to Unlock People.” on Appraisal season and more.

Is there a common thread of discontent running through them all? And most importantly, do we need more honest conversations in the workplace to bridge the gap between expectation and reality?

Listen in to know more.

