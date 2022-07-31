HUL’s new gender balanced unit

Hindustan Unilever’s new spray dried detergent factory in Sumerpur in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh, inaugurated by UP CM Yogi Adityanath last fortnight will be Unilever’s first gender-balanced factory in South Asia. A hundred and one women employees were hired under the Uttar Pradesh Government’s Mission Shakti, and there is a plan to recruit an additional 153 women employees soon. The unit, which will also manufacture products for leading Unilever brands including Surf Excel, is also actively looking at hiring persons with disabilities. The entire investment (HUL plans to pump in ₹700 crore), when completed by 2025, envisages a total direct and indirect employment of 1,600 persons.

SHARE













