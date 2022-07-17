Hybrid is the future of work

Seventy three per cent of office space occupiers in India are evaluating hybrid working arrangements going forward, finds real estate consultancy CBRE South Asia in its latest report, ‘2022 India Office Occupier Survey’. Seventy eight per cent of the occupiers have underlined employee health and well-being as the most important element while facilitating return to office. The flexible working approach is a mix of four patterns that includes just-in-case remote work for specific circumstances, 3+ office days a week, an equal mix of office and remote work, and remote work for 3+ days a week.

