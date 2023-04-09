Upcoming CEO of Tech Mahindra, Mohit Joshi, will be replacing one of the longest serving CEOs in the IT sector, CP Gurnani, this December. While Joshi has a challenging transition ahead, he is an industry captain in his own right, serving as the President at Infosys, India’s second largest IT company.

A Delhi University alum, Joshi completed his undergraduate degree in history from one of DU’s most prestigious institutions—St Stephen’s College. After an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, Joshi jumped between roles in the banking and the insurance space, before joining Infosys where he has spent almost 23 years.

Well-versed with the IT business, Joshi has risen through the ranks at Infy, setting up their first subsidiary in Latin America in 2007-2008; and subsequently leading the financial services vertical for the IT giant, first in Europe and thensubsequently, globally.

At Infosys, he led the banking platform, AI /automation portfolio, sales operations, transformation, CIO function and the Infosys Knowledge Institute. He was also the chairman of Edgeverve Systems, where he was responsible for the software vertical, which includes Finacle, the global banking platform.

“I joined Infosys back in December 2000, when it was a $180 million company. The company has since grown a hundred-fold from a revenue perspective, and the employee count has risen from around 10,000 to over 3,50,000,” recounted Joshi in an interview on his tenure at Infosys.

“During my time (at Infosys), I’ve also had the opportunity to work in the US, Mexico, and London. It’s been incredibly exciting to have had the chance to meet people from all around the world, working with a range of cultures and clients. It’s been nothing short of a truly international experience with Infosys,” he said regarding his stint. Joshi’s last day at Infosys will be on June 9, 2023.

He was also the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry). Also, he was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2014