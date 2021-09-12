Corporate File

OFFICE BUZZ

New AI talent solutions platform

| Updated on September 12, 2021

KPMG has unveiled a new talent lifecycle management AI platform. Created in collaboration with dotin Inc., a personality DNA company, the AI platform provides visibility into various stages of sourcing, screening, engaging and upskilling talent. The platform is intended to assist recruiters, hiring managers, talent development leaders, and company decision-makers with nurturing and growing talent, assessing their resilience, and determining their future readiness.

Published on September 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.