Homey offices

| Updated on April 11, 2021

Offices of the future will reflect the comforts of home, says report

The work-from-home trend is having an unexpected impact on offices, according to Wunderman Thompson Intelligence, which identifies zeitgeist shifts. According to it, offices of the future will reflect the comforts of home — giving employees the best of both worlds. Citing the new look of the Spotify and Goop offices, which are integrating a calming element, it notes that we will see more curved lines, plush upholstery and soft colours. The Citi Wealth Hub in Singapore, which opened this March, has meeting spaces cocooned among plants.

Published on April 11, 2021
