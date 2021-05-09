Retrain for work

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
More than two-thirds of workers are willing to retrain for new jobs post pandemic, says a study by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and The Network. The interest is highest among early- and mid-career workers. This includes workers in the service sector, customer service, and sales roles.
“This level of flexibility could help employers and governments that are worried about preparing their workforces for the future,” said Rainer Strack, one of the authors of the study and a senior partner at BCG. The report, ‘Decoding Global Reskilling and Career Paths’, says 41 per cent of workers globally have become more concerned about automation during the pandemic.
People in developing economies, including Africa, are the most enthusiastic about retraining. Europeans and Americans are the least willing, the study shows, but even here 50-plus per cent are willing to retrain.
More than a third of people worldwide have been laid off or forced to work fewer hours during the Covid-19 crisis, according to the survey.
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...