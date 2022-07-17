The talent war

Talent challenges across all employee categories are expected to continue in 2022, finds the India section of a new global survey by advisory firm Willis Towers Watson (WTW). Specifically, 78 per cent organisations in India are experiencing talent attraction challenges this year, with 64 per cent facing pressure in retaining employees, it says. According to the WTW Reimagining Work and Rewards Survey, the top factors that will drive change in an organisation’s ways of working over the next three years are:

1.Use of AI and skills-based placement of work (automation, AI and digitalisation) – 65%

2.Use of skills-based placement of work – 57%

3. How talent is sourced (e.g., contracting, offshoring) – 53%

4.How work is done (i.e., onsite, hybrid, remote) – 53%