Pointing to the growing preference for cash deals over security receipts, and retail assets getting lapped up like hot cakes by asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), Manish Lalwani, MD and CEO, Omkara ARC, explains in an interview to businessline the changing market dynamics. Edited excerpts:

Q As the fourth largest ARC in India, what’s your strategy for the next 3–5 years?

We prioritise swift action to resolve acquired NPA [non-performing asset] accounts by potentially sacrificing the net AUM [assets under management] growth. This has consistently yielded results that outshine industry standards. As of March 2023, our successful redemption of over 50 per cent of issued security receipts has significantly surpassed the industry benchmark of 44 per cent reported by CRISIL. Looking ahead, we remain committed to continuously elevating these standards. Our acquisition strategy will continue to prioritise full-cash deals, backed by distressed fund investors. This not only fortifies our portfolio but also underscores our dedication to delivering maximum returns for our stakeholders.

Q There are many deals in hospitality and commercial real estate. Are they in demand for their turnaround potential or real estate value?

Our primary strategy for stressed accounts involves turnaround plans. After the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an uptick in consumer spending, particularly evident in the hospitality and real estate sectors. This has resulted in a higher volume of deals in these industries. However, the valuation of hospitality and commercial real estate assets remains a crucial factor during the acquisition process.

Q With the pain in the corporate credit market largely dealt with, is the pricing in favour of ARCs?

The persistent challenge of price disparity between the selling banks and the acquiring ARCs is an industry-wide concern, with Omkara ARC being no exception. Nevertheless, there has been a noticeable maturation within the market. Both buyers and sellers now possess a more refined understanding of market dynamics. A positive development is the active engagement of qualified buyers (QBs), which adds depth and sophistication to the transactions. This broadens the pool of potential buyers and brings specialised expertise and resources into play, facilitating smoother negotiations and potentially reducing price disparities. As the market continues to evolve and stakeholders adapt to these changes, we anticipate a more streamlined and efficient acquisition process, ultimately benefiting all parties involved.

Q What explains ARCs’ rush for retail assets?

The higher recovery rate of retail NPAs, coupled with the favourable risk-reward ratio, serves as a significant motivation. Despite our recent entry into the retail asset acquisition arena in 2021, we have achieved a commendable 43 per cent success rate. We are developing in-house infrastructure and expanding our skilled manpower in this domain. Additionally, we are investing in IT systems capable of handling large volumes of NPA loan portfolios. Collaboration with external partners is also under consideration to bolster our resolution capabilities in the retail NPA sector.

Q Given the high acquisition cost, how does unit economics favour you?

While it’s true that the industry is currently navigating challenges, particularly with the market favouring sellers, we don’t view this as a significant threat. We remain optimistic that the market possesses ample supply. Moreover, we see an opportunity for improvement in the supply chain, particularly by expanding the eligibility for more financial institutions such as mutual funds, insurance companies, and alternative investment funds to sell accounts to ARCs. This broader mandate would yield mutual benefits for both parties.

Q Full-cash deals are preferred over the 15:85 model. What’s your take?