Is the universe conspiring to make things work for this large private sector bank? Seems so, because you wouldn’t have heard even a whisper of anything negative about this bank in almost half a decade. Things are so picture-perfect that several interested groups, involving shareholders, the bank’s customers, employees and even Mint Street officials are starting to wonder how this might be possible. It’s not as if there is no problem with the bank or that everyone’s happy. Still, no one wants to rock the boat. Well, one wonders how long this show can go on and whether the bank really has everything it takes to keep all stakeholders happy forever. Let’s see.

