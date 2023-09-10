The Indian arm of global early-stage investment platform Antler, which focuses on pre-seed start-ups, aims to deploy $75 million across 100 start-ups by mid-2025.

Speaking with Businessline, Rajiv Srivatsa, co-founder and partner at Antler India, sheds light on the venture capital firm’s investment strategy, which includes running a residency programme. Excerpts from the interview:

Q What does Antler India’s portfolio currently contain?

We launched about two and a half years ago, and we focus on the pre-seed stage of investing. To date, we have completed nearly 40 investments, with 28 companies receiving funding and the rest currently in the final stages of documentation. Our investments span a range of sectors, including SaaS [software-as-a-service], consumer services, Web 3, and fintech. Some notable examples include ApniBus, Bold Finance, Bookee, Cricinshots, Finverv, Flint, and Gladful.

Q Tell us about your India fund. Do you have any preferred sectors for investments?

It’s a ₹600-crore ($75-million) first Antler India fund. We have invested approximately ₹100 crore in more than 40 start-ups. We expect the full amount to be invested by mid-2025. Additionally, we have continuity capital of $75 million (₹600 crore), which will be invested in the companies over the next 3–4 years. As far as sectors are concerned, we are truly sector-agnostic.

Q What is the average cheque size of your investments?

As a pre-seed-focused firm, our average cheque size is around $300,000, and we take 7–9 per cent of the company.

Q Which is your preferred exit route?

It’s not a very straightforward rubric by which you can say which company you will exit; but, ultimately, as a pre-seed fund, we anticipate initiating exits within five to seven years. Do we need every company to be a unicorn before we exit? No, not really. Hence we will exit some of our positions by at least a Series B or C [round]. Hopefully, at least a few of those will be unicorns.

Q Can you tell us more about your investment approach?

We focus on two things: a residency programme and a ‘thematic direct’ approach. Through the residency programme, we help people find their co-founders using a cohort-based approach. We do that twice a year, and so far we have made around 10 investments through the residency programme.

In the thematic direct approach, we pick a particular theme — for example, ONDC [Open Network for Digital Commerce] — and try to go deep into it. We create a lot of activity, content, community, and stuff, and try to make at least six to seven investments under that theme.

Q What insights do you draw from the current momentum in the start-up ecosystem?

In the early-stage segment, we have started seeing a good momentum compared to last year. However, in the case of late-stage start-ups, activity remains relatively restrained, and a complete resurgence is still awaited.

Q How is your Antler India Fellowship progressing?