PE firm CX Partners invests ₹260 crore in Thalappakatti Hotels

Private equity firm CX Partners has invested ₹260 crore in Tamil Nadu-based restaurant chain Thalappakatti Hotels Pvt Ltd, which operates under the brand name Dindigul Thalappakatti.

The restaurant chain has more than 60 outlets in South India, the US, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, the UAE and France.

CX Partners’ deal came through a mix of primary and secondary capital. The company will use the money to open more branches in India and abroad. Founded in 1957, the Thalappakatti (Tamil for turban) brand is quite popular mainly for its non-vegetarian biriyani.