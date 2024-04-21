Digital tech-focused Arkam Ventures, which has invested in companies such as business-to-business marketplace Jumbotail, investment start-up Jar, and lending platform Kreditbee, is betting on India’s ongoing digital transformation, says its Managing Director, Rahul Chandra.

Edited excerpts from an interview

Q What is Arkam Ventures’ core investment strategy?

The one overarching investment strategy we follow is how digitisation impacts a sector where a customer who was not being served earlier can now access a non-discretionary part of their consumption. We have backed entrepreneurs who are solving problems for that half-a-billion population in the country that lives beyond the metros.

Q What is your average investment per company?

We are currently deploying from the first fund, which is $106 million. Our average ticket size is ₹20 crore for the first cheque and we reserve another ₹30 crore for the follow-up in those companies. Our portfolio comprises 18 companies from the first fund.

We look at about 1,200 ventures a year, conducting 60-80 deep dives, and invest in six or seven of them. We look at early stage to Series A and Series B investments across sectors — fintech, skilling, agritech, mobility, SaaS [software-as-a-service], and manufacturing — and we are also evaluating areas like EV [electric vehicles] and AI [artificial intelligence].

We will soon deploy from our second venture capital fund of $180 million, eyeing early-stage bets in around 20 companies.

Q What is your preferred exit route?

The market has grown and we see our portfolio solving needs of customers and the middle-area segment. There is wide digital adoption in India and it lends itself to the India growth story. For most of our portfolio companies, we foresee exit through IPOs [initial public offering] in the Indian markets.

Q How would you describe your journey so far?